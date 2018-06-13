Greece Aegean Islands Fact Sheet - May 2018

Arrivals kept pace in May (2,900) compared to April (3,000). Lesvos received the highest number, 53 per cent and were mainly Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan families.

Seven people were injured and 900 asylum-seekers left the Moria reception centre for other sites on Lesvos after violent clashes on 25 May.

Government-authorized transfers from the islands slowed to 1,100 in May from 1,600 in April, as reception remained overstretched.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who coordinates the refugee response. The Office works with other UN agencies, international and national NGOs, State and regional institutions, community-based organisations, refugees, and host communities through sectoral working groups on Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.

Main Activities

Protection

UNHCR provides information on rights and obligations, asylum procedures and offers legal counselling and representation to asylum-seekers directly and through partners.

UNHCR identifies and refers people with specific needs to responsible authorities and service providers for targeted assistance.

On 25 May, a violent clash between refugee groups in Moria on Lesvos led to some 900 people seeking shelter outside the reception centre. UNHCR temporarily hosted some 250 people at the transit facility in the northern part of the island, provided advice to asylum-seekers on required actions and guidance to the authorities for the resolution of the issue and offered 300 solar lamps to ease safety concerns.

Prevention and Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

UNHCR works to identify people at risk and SGBV survivors, provides legal information and refers them to appropriate services where they can receive specialized support.

Sexual harassment and violence, including against men, continued to be a major risk in the reception centres. Access to medical care and psychosocial support can be slow and limited hindering the management of cases.

On Lesvos, UNHCR and KEELPNO launched an awareness-raising campaign on contraception and abortion.

Child Protection