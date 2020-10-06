Greece Accommodation Update - September 2020

Overview

By the end of September 2020, 10,501 places were transitioned to MMA, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum of Greece by UNHCR, in the context of the agreed gradual transition of the totality of the programme to the Greek authorities. 15,202 places were under UNHCR and 12,728 places were under MMA as part of the programme. In total, 27,930 places were created as part of the programme. These were in 4,638 apartments and 8 buildings, in 14 cities and 7 islands across Greece.

The Accommodation Scheme1 provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.