Greece Accommodation Update – September 2018

“My goal, for now is, to finish school. Anyone who does not go to school is not a complete person. I want to become a lawyer, to be able to help those in need. To be the voice of those who need help. I know that, to succeed, it will take a lot of studying and practicing the language.”

Idris, a 17-year-old refugee from Afghanistan, shares his story and has his picture taken as one of the participants in Face Forward …into my home, an interactive art project by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens (EMST), focusing on the stories of people who have been forced to leave their homelands and are rebuilding their life in Greece. Idris lives with his family in Heraklion, Crete, in accommodation provided by UNHCR and its partner, the Heraklion Development Agency, under the EU-funded ESTIA program.

Overview

By the end of September 2018, UNHCR had created 25,669 places in the accommodation scheme as part of the ESTIA programme. These were in 4,265 apartments and 25 buildings, in 14 cities and 7 islands across Greece.

The Accommodation Scheme provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.

Demographics

In total, since November 2015, 52,334 individuals have benefitted from the accommodation scheme. 21,427 people were accommodated as of the end of September 2018, 4,824 of whom are recognized refugees. 48% of the residents are children. The vast majority of those accommodated are families, with the average family size of four people. One in four residents have at least one of the vulnerabilities that make them eligible for the accommodation scheme. The three most common vulnerabilities are: