Greece Accommodation Update - October 2020

Overview

By the end of October 2020, 15,000 places were under UNHCR and 12,916 places were under the Ministry of Migration and Asylum of Greece, in the context of the agreed gradual transition of the totality of the programme to the Greek authorities. In total, 27,916 places were created as part of the programme. These were in 4,625 apartments and 8 buildings, in 14 cities and 7 islands across Greece.

The Accommodation Scheme1 provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.

Demographics

In total, since November 2015, 71,755 individuals have benefitted from the accommodation scheme. 21,731 people were accommodated as of the end of October 2020, 6,801 of whom are recognized refugees. 51% of the residents are children. The clear majority of those accommodated are families, with the average family size of four people. More than one in four residents have at least one of the vulnerabilities that make them eligible for the accommodation scheme.

The three most common vulnerabilities are: