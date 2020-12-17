Greece Accommodation Update - November 2020

Overview

By the end of November 2020, 13,492 places were under UNHCR and 15,391 places were under the Ministry of Migration and Asylum of Greece, in the context of the agreed gradual transition of the totality of the programme to the Greek authorities. In total, 28,883 places were created as part of the programme. These were in 4,584 apartments and 20 buildings, in 15 cities and 7 islands across Greece.

The Accommodation Scheme1 provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.