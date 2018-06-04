Greece Accommodation update – May 2018

Overview

By the end of May 2018, UNHCR had created 25,110 places in the accommodation scheme as part of the ESTIA programme. These were in 4,297 apartments and 27 buildings, in 21 cities across Greece. The Accommodation Scheme1 provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.

Demographics

In total, since November 2015, 48,283 individuals have benefitted from the accommodation scheme. 21,192 people were accommodated as of the end of May 2018, 3,980 of whom are recognized refugees. 48% of the residents are children. The vast majority of those accommodated are families, with the average family size of four people. One in four residents have at least one of the vulnerabilities that make them eligible for the accommodation scheme. The three most common vulnerabilities are:

9% Serious medical condition

4% Woman at risk including woman in pregnancy or having recently birth

4% Single parent or caregiver with minor children

Demographics

The vast majority, 88% of individuals in the accommodation scheme are Syrian, Iraqi, Afghan, Iranian or Palestinian. However, the individuals accommodated as of the end of May 2018 speak over 30 different languages as a mother tongue.

Accommodation Type

Over four in five accommodation places are in apartments, and the rest in buildings.

Partners

At the end of May 2018, UNHCR is implementing the accommodation scheme through 17 partnerships with 8 national and international NGOs Praksis, Nostos, CRS, Iliaktida, Solidarity Now, Arsis, Intersos, TdH, and 9 municipalities Athens (ADDMA), Thessaloniki (MUNTHESS), Trikala (E-TRIKALA), Livadia (KEDHL), Larissa (DIKEL), Nea Philadelphia - Nea Chalkidona (KEDFX), Karditsa (ANKA), Tripoli (PARNONAS) and a consortium of municipalities in Crete (HDA). In total, partners managed by UNHCR provided 100% of the accommodation places in Greece. Partners GCR and METAdrasi also provide social, legal and interpretation support.