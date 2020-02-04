Greece Accommodation Update – January 2020

Ashraf Al Ali, a forty-three-year-old refugee from Syria, waves at his children as they enter school. “My future now is the future of my children. It is important that they have a good life and that they make their dreams come true. Tripoli is much better than Athens. It is a safe city for us and our children. School is near our home. The neighbors are kind and friendly. The children also made friends at school.” The family fled Deir ez-Zor in Syria in 2017. From Turkey they passed to the Greek island of Lesvos, before being settled in an apartment in Tripoli, Peloponnese. In 2018 the youngest member of the family, Rawan, was born in Tripoli. UNHCR, in co-operation with the municipality of Tripoli and PARNONAS development company, offer 302 places in apartments for vulnerable asylumseekers through the EU-funded ESTIA Program.

Overview

By the end of January 2020, UNHCR had created 25,664 places in the accommodation scheme as part of the ESTIA programme. These were in 4,606 apartments and 8 buildings, in 14 cities and 7 islands across Greece.

The Accommodation Scheme provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.