Greece Accommodation Update – February 2020

Overview

By the end of February 2020, UNHCR had created 25,642 places in the accommodation scheme as part of the ESTIA programme. These were in 4,609 apartments and 8 buildings, in 14 cities and 7 islands across Greece.

The Accommodation Scheme1 provides rented housing to vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece. Urban accommodation helps restore a sense of normalcy and provides better access to services, including education and health. People are additionally supported by social workers and interpreters who help them access medical services, employment, language courses and recreational activities.