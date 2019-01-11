11 Jan 2019

Following refugee death, rapporteur urges end to ‘inhuman’ conditions for asylum seekers in Greece

Report
from Council of Europe
Published on 10 Jan 2019 View Original

“Catastrophic humanitarian standards combined with snowfall and freezing temperatures are again threatening asylum seekers in several Greek refugee camps,” said Petra De Sutter (Belgium, SOC), General Rapporteur on reception conditions for refugees and migrants.

“The tragic death yesterday of a refugee from Cameroon housed in a simple tent in camp Moria reminds us that we cannot look away from the misery thousands of asylum seekers have to endure for months while their applications are processed in a lengthy way. Greek authorities must respect the fundamental rights of migrants provided by relevant international treaties, including the European Convention on Human Rights and comply with EU law and standards regarding asylum procedures. They must ensure that applicants are not faced with inhuman accommodation conditions which expose them to severe temperatures, wind and rain,” she added.

“At the same time, Europe must do more to prevent that people from Cameroon and other countries are pushed into dangerous journeys over thousands of kilometres across many countries including Turkey, in order to seek asylum in Greece. Far too many human lives are lost on those dangerous routes.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.