Finland sends material assistance to Greece due to fire at Moria camp

The Ministry of the Interior has decided to send material assistance to Greece through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism due to the fire at the Moria refugee camp. Greece has requested international assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, where Finland is a member.

Finland will send shower tents, sleeping pads, blankets and hand soap to Greece as material assistance. The Greek authorities have requested material assistance from other EU countries, because the fire caused extensive damage.

The material assistance will be delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as part of the European Union’s joint assistance mission. The Ministry of the Interior has cooperated with the Finnish Red Cross in the procurement and transport of supplies. The European Commission will finance part of the transport costs.

