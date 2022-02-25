The Fallacy of Control: Tightened Asylum and Reception Policies Undermine Protection in Greece

Introduction

Greece was unprepared in 2015, when it became the primary entry point for more than 1 million people seeking protection in the European Union (EU). With a nascent Asylum Service and no reception capacity, it left people awaiting asylum decisions for months or years in inhumane conditions. Although the EU and United Nations provided financial and operating support, the lack of effective responsibility sharing in the absence of a regional EU approach hindered Greece's ability to respond. As its economic and social systems strained to accommodate new arrivals, public sentiment and political will soured. Successive governments designed policies portraying refugee reception as a temporary challenge. Seven years later, asylum seekers continue arriving in Greece, but true access to protection remains elusive.

Since 2020, the number of new arrivals, pending applications, and people in camps have dropped significantly. The Ministry of Migration and Asylum (MoMA) claims these figures indicate it has "regained control" of the situation. But they are largely driven by policies and practices that prevent and limit access to protection and dignified reception. On both the islands and mainland, asylum seekers remain confined in increasingly restrictive and securitized settings, marginalized instead of welcomed. The government narrowly delimits displaced people's access to aid and stymies civil society efforts to help. Even when governmental and non-governmental actors identify common problems and interests, the response often founders. A lack of trust and coordination among stakeholders undermines an effective and humane response, leaving thousands of forcibly displaced people without critical protections.

These measures shape Greece's long-standing policy of deterrence, containment, and exclusion of asylum seekers and refugees, legitimized by the European Union's support. The introduction of a restrictive new asylum law and new reception model since 2020 has brought these dynamics into sharp focus. The Greek government---together with EU, UN, and NGO partners, and displaced people themselves---must take this opportunity to assess the changes' impacts and address harms before further implementation.