Explainer: Relocation of unaccompanied children from Greece (31 August 2020)

Some 1,600 unaccompanied children living as asylum-seekers in harsh conditions in Greece are being relocated to 11 European Union countries. Here’s how the process works.

Who is classed as an unaccompanied child?

Unaccompanied children have been separated from both parents and other relatives and are not being cared for by an adult who, by law or custom, is responsible for doing so. They are sometimes called Unaccompanied Minors, based on the legal definition of majority in a national context. Authorities in Europe seek to reunify such children with family through the Dublin III procedures.

What is known about the unaccompanied children in Greece?

As of 15 August, there were 4,511 unaccompanied refugee and migrant children in Greece in need of expedited registration, family tracing, reunification and/or relocation to a third country, according to EKKA, Greece’s National Centre for Social Solidarity. 93 per cent are boys with 7 per cent girls and 92 per cent of the total are 14-18 years old.

Of the total, 1,528 are in long term accommodation, 699 are in short term accommodation, 900 are housed in reception and identification centers such as Moria on Lesvos island, 189 are in open reception facilities in the mainland and 205 in protective custody in police stations. Another 990 unaccompanied children are homeless or live in precarious conditions.

Afghanistan accounts for 41 percent of the unaccompanied children, 23 percent come from Pakistan and 11 percent from Syria. The rest come from other countries.

The unaccompanied children on the islands live in precarious conditions and face the risk of exploitation, violence and human trafficking.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has for years called for adequate care, protection and durable solutions to be found for unaccompanied children and other vulnerable groups. This can mean relocation to a third country in Europe, but alternatives could also include inclusion and integration with appropriate support within the national child protection system in Greece, reunification with family or in some cases return to the child’s country of origin.