Euro-Med Monitor at UNHRC: EU should provide protection to refugees at Greece borders [EN/AR]

Rawane Matene, a researcher at Euro-Med Monitor noted in an oral statement she delivered on March 10, 2020, at UNHRC that the EU has a moral responsibility to provide protection and share the responsibility of refugees at the Greece-Turkey borders.

“As thousands tried to cross into Europe through Greece, unfortunately, Greek forces opened fire, tear-gas and tried to beat them,” the statement noted. Matene added that “This resulted in the death of a refugee and the suffocation of hundreds of them, including women and children.”

She called on UNHRC, following ten years of war in Syria, to urge member states to share responsibility towards refugees, adding that “Their suffering has to come to an end and it is no longer acceptable to only provide condemnations.”

The statement urged UNHRC to “contact relevant countries and bodies to provide these refugees with what they need including education, shelter, health care, legal and political protection, the right to seek asylum and to make sure bombing against them in Idlib comes to a halt".

The Euro-Med researcher called on Russia to stop its blind support for the Syrian regime and on the world countries to take necessary measures to make sure these refugees live in safety both at home and while trying to cross to Europe.

“UNHRC should pressure the EU and Greece to stop their violations against refugees’ right to asylum,” the statement read.