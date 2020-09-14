EU channels further aid for refugees on Lesbos

Following a large fire that destroyed the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece has now requested further assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In an immediate response, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Germany have offered hundreds of tents, blankets, winterisation kits and sleeping bags.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: "The EU will do all it can to assist Greece and the refugees affected. I thank all countries sending help and putting EU solidarity into action."

The new support comes on top of assistance sent by Poland, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Netherlands, and France since April which includes housing units, sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, sheets, toiletries items, four medical containers, and one medical station.

Moreover, responding to a previous request for EU assistance in the beginning of March, 17 Member and participating states offered over 90,000 items to Greece through the Mechanism.

The European Union's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in regular contact with the Greek authorities to closely monitor the situation and facilitate delivery of the EU assistance.

Publication date

14/09/2020