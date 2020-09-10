Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kaag allocates €1mn emergency aid for Greece

Minister Kaag (Foreign trade and development) has allocated 1 million euros for emergency aid to Greece. The funds are intended to provide shelter and basic needs like food, medical assistance and psycho-social support to refugees.

The minister decided to allocate the funds in response to the fires in refugee camp Moria on Lesbos. How the humanitarian contribution will be distributed, will be decided in consultation with the Greek authorities and based on information provided by aid organisations. Minister Kaag: ‘ We stand in solidarity with the refugees, migrants and the Greeks. It is awful that so many in the refugee camp, where circumstances were already dire, have been affected by the fires. Our priority right now, is to provide humane shelter.’