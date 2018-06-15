DRC Greece Mainland Activities Fact Sheet - May 2018

OVERVIEW

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) is a humanitarian, non-profit organization, operating primarily as a protection agency in more than 30 countries. DRC aims at providing a protective environment to ensure that basic humanitarian needs of Persons of Concern are met, while supporting durable solutions. DRC’s intervention in Greece encompasses Site Management Support - including a wide range of humanitarian activities (shelter, WASH, NFI distributions, food security) – non-formal education and protection activities, Protection activities include mainstreaming efforts and individualized service provision.