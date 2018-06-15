DRC Greece Lesvos Programme Fact Sheet - May 2018

OVERVIEW

DRC has been present on Lesvos since November 2015 and provides legal aid services and protection monitoring to PoC in the Moria Hot Spot. DRC chairs the Legal Aid sub-Working Group (LAsWG) on Lesvos, which has facilitated linkages between local legal aid actors and authorities (i.e Reception and Identification Centre, Regional Asylum Office, Police, etc). In this way, key protection concerns have been directly addressed with relevant authorities and advocacy is being conducted to further process key protection issues. DRC occasionally engages in targeted NFI distributions to the most vulnerable.

MAIN ACTIVITIES

- Legal aid through individual legal counselling and representation.

- Systematic dissemination of information on legal procedings through weekly legal awareness raising sessions, primarily targeting newly arrived PoC and topics identified through legal aid monitoring.

- Chairing of Legal Aid sub-Working Group (LAsWG) on Lesvos facilitating cooperation and information sharing between local legal aid actors and the Greek Government.

- Comprehensive protection monitoring with a focus on the access to territories and the respect of the principle of non – refoulement.

- Activities linked to Individual Protection Assistance (IPA), providing ad hoc assistance to vulnerable POC addressing an immediate need like clothes, which is not provided by the GoG or any other actors.

- Direct referrals to service providers.

- Accompaniment/translation to access public services.

- Provision of non-food items, such as hygiene and winterization items (clothes for children and infants).

2017-2018 Winterization Support

In response to worsening conditions for PoC living in Moria and Kara Tepe sites, DRC launched a winterization response in 2017-2018 to increase coverage of basic needs for PoC in Lesvos. DRC provided 2,802 winter kits, of which 400 were for infants (0-2), 1,802 were for children (3-17), and 298 for people with specific needs. The winter kits for the infants contained a winter bodysuit, while for the children and adults each kit contained a pair of fleece trousers and one winter jacket.

2,500 kits were donated to the RIC authorities of Moria and Kara Tepe, while the remaining 302 kits were distributed by DRC Protection staff as IPAs to the most vulnerable PoC in Moria in January 2018.

Legal coordination with Regional Asylum Office

In addition to chairing the LAsWG, since February 2017 DRC has been organizing regular meetings between Greek lawyers, who are providing legal case management, and the Head of Regional Asylum Office (RAO) of Lesvos every three months. The agenda for these meetings is drafted in coordination with LAsWG participants. This has established an open communication channel with RAO, whereby legal technical issues can be directly addressed by the Head of RAO, and any RAO policy updates can be directly disseminated to relevant actors. This has been a very effective mechanism to bridge the gap of information sharing between the Greek authorities and other actors.