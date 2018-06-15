DRC Greece Fact Sheet 2018

The Danish Refugee Council initiated its activities in Greece in November 2015 due to the unprecedented influx of displaced populations in need of international protection initially in Lesvos. Following new political developments and displacement dynamics in early 2016, DRC expanded its activities to the mainland to respond to the needs of people living in several sites across Greece. DRC works closely with the refugee communities, the Greek authorities and other humanitarian actors to ensure a protective environment for the refugees in Greece.

Protection

DRC conducts comprehensive protection monitoring activities which directly feed into effective responses with the provision of Individual Protection Assistance (IPA) to allow Persons with Specific Needs (PwSN) to quickly access commodities/ services (e.g. urgent transportation, interpretation, paramedical items, etc.) on an ad hoc basis and/or make referrals to appropriate actors. Protection monitoring is conducted by protection staff with relevant language skills (Arabic, Dari, Farsi, Pashto, Kurmanji) operating daily in all locations. DRC is co-chair of the Protection Working Goup in Athens.

Legal Aid

DRC addresses the legal needs of asylum seekers in DRC sites and urban centers, with legal status issues (family reunification, relocation) and enables access to their rights (civil documentation, birth registration, housing, employment, medical services). DRC systematic provision of legal aid includes group info sessions, individual legal counselling and individual legal representation. DRC participates in all NGO legal aid forums and chairs the Legal Aid Working Group on Lesvos.

Site Management Support (SMS)

DRC is the SMS agency in 9 refugee hosting sites: Skaramangas, Schisto, Lavrio, Koutsochero, Volos, Nea Kavala, Lagadikia, Veria and Alexandria. SMS programming involves supporting site management with essential functions relating to shelter allocation, information management and general coordination of activities. DRC provides for the daily care and maintenance of site infrastructure including plumbing and electrical works, pest control, desludging and waste management. DRC also manages a helpdesk at each site assisting residents with daily issues.

Community Mobilization

DRC organizes events, supports community committees, organizes sports & recreational activities, convenes awareness raising sessions, and provides transportation services to and from the sites (Koutsochero). DRC also organizes recreational activities for women and children through the operation of Women’s Safe Spaces and Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), with the overall aim to provide an inclusive and stimulating environment and access to structured play, recreation and leisure activities (Koutsochero, Lagadikia).

Safety and Security

DRC provides and facilitates the care and maintenance of fire safety equipment, perimeter fencing, lighting and any other related item needed.

Non-formal Education

DRC offers distinct non-formal education activities for school age children (7 to 15), youth (16-18) and adults in refugee hosting sites and urban centers where gaps have been identified. The activities are age-appropriate and conducted by qualified teachers and include Greek and English lessons, educational activities and excursions to places of interest.