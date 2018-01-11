11 Jan 2018

DRC Greece Fact Sheet 2017

Report
from Danish Refugee Council
Published on 11 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (325.55 KB)

The Danish Refugee Council assists refugees and internally displaced persons across the globe. It initiated its activities in Greece in November 2015 due to the unprecedented influx of displaced populations in need of international protection initially in Lesvos.

Following new political developments and displacement dynamics in early 2016, DRC has expanded its activities to the mainland to respond to the needs of people living in several sites across Greece.

BACKGROUND

The closure of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) borders in February 2016 together with the EU-Turkey agreement in March 2016, resulted in affected population being “stuck” in Greece.
There are currently 46,462 refugees and migrants stranded within the Greek borders and in some areas without adequate and appropriate accommodation facilities, health care and access to education. There were, also, 29,716 sea arrivals in 2017 and 1,484 total returns to Turkey between April 2016 to 31 December 2017.
Now, the Greek state is beginning to take over management and financing of some aspects of the reception and integration system and many international nongovernmental organizations (INGOs) are downsizing or preparing to exit the country entirely.

