CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 10 September 2020

Greece

Most of the Moria Registration and Identification Centre (Lesbos Island) was destroyed in a fire on the night of 8-9 September.

The camp had an original capacity of around 2,000 people, but houses more than 12,000 asylum seekers who will now require emergency shelter assistance.

The cause of the fire is unknown but there have been protests at the camp over lockdown measures imposed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases

Southern Africa

Locusts are threatening food security and livelihoods of 7 million people in Southern Africa (Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe).

The region is already facing the impacts of drought and the COVID-19 pandemic on food security.

The situation in Zimbabwe is of particular concern, with 30% of the population (especially in rural areas) acutely food insecure

Read more about this crisis

Sudan

The government declared a national state of emergency on 5 September due to severe flooding in 17 out of its 18 states.

The heavy rainfall has killed 110 people and affected more than 500,000 people across the country since July.

The flooding is aggravating food security countrywide, with some areas already facing Crisis and Emergency levels of food insecurity ...\ Read more about Sudan