Coronavirus: EU channels further assistance to Greece to protect refugees and migrants

In response to a request from Greece via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Czechia, Denmark, France and the Netherlands have offered customised containers for shelter and medical care for refugees and migrants in Greece at risk of coronavirus. This follows support already provided by Austria via the Mechanism. The EU will coordinate and co-finance the delivery of this assistance to Greece.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole of Europe, including refugees and migrants in Greece. I am grateful to Czechia, Denmark, France and The Netherlands for offering help for a safer living space and better health care to people in need. I also thank Austria for containers that were already delivered with our support. Together we can better protect vulnerable migrants and refugees from the virus. The EU stands ready to channel further offers of assistance.”

Greece activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism requesting accommodation, hygiene and medical materials.