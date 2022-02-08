Control and Containment: Changes in Access to Asylum on Mainland Greece, Crete, and Rhodes (January 2022)

INTRODUCTION

At the end of November 2021, the Greek Government announced major changes in access to asylum for people seeking safety on mainland Greece, Crete and Rhodes. This policy saw the termination of the Skype system and for the registration of first instance asylum claims. Instead, people seeking safety will now need to go to two reception centres on the mainland of Greece.

However, such centres are not yet operational, meaning that there has been no access to asylum for the majority of people on mainland Greece, Crete and Rhodes since 22 November 2021.

Temporarily blocking access to asylum not only leaves people in need of protection at risk, undocumented and destitute, it also violates national and international law. Even when such reception centres are opened, this policy will force people into de facto detention under prisonlike conditions. Closed reception centres with policies of indiscriminate detention for men, women and children stand in contrast to any notion of protection, negatively impacting people’s mental health, autonomy, liberty and ability to rebuild their lives.

An increasing number of people have been entering Greece via the mainland over the past six years with 2021 being the first year that more people entered Greece via the mainland than the sea (53%). Our projected impact analysis forecasts that Greece would need to register between 30,160 and 44,000 people annually on the mainland alone. This policy change will therefore undoubtedly have a significant impact on the lives of tens of thousands of people seeking safety in Europe.