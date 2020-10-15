Complaint to the European Commission concerning infringements of EU law by Greece on behalf of WeMove Europe and Oxfam International, 22 September 2020

1 Introduction

1.1.1 Countless families have been uprooted by war and strife around the globe. In search of safety, security and a better life, men, women and children have fled their homes in order to escape persecution and serious violence. Many of them have put their hopes on the EU Member States. Some even cross the Mediterranean Sea in overcrowded boats in order to escape their perils, risking their lives in the process. The image of three year old Alan Kurdi's body washing up on the Turkish coast following a failed attempt to reach Greece has been engraved in European memory since September 2015 and is a devastating reminder of the incredible risks people take in order to find sanctuary.

1.1.2 In recent years, many refugees have attempted to enter the European Union via the Greek borders, by land and overseas. They were met with barbed wire, tear gas and armed soldiers. In March of this year, at least two people died trying to cross the Greek border, including 42 year old Muhammad Gulzar who was shot in front of his wife at the Greek-Turkish border, likely by Greek security forces.

1.1.3 Numerous reports indicate that those that did manage to cross the border over land or sea were denied their right to seek asylum by the Greek authorities. Instead, reports indicate these individuals were beaten, stripped and forcibly pushed back over the border. On 14 August 2020, the New York Times reported on Greece's actions of pushing back asylum seekers on inflatable and overburdened life rafts at sea. Particularly, according to evidence from three independent watchdogs, two academic researchers and the Turkish Coast Guard, since March 2020, at least 1,072 asylum seekers have been pushed back at sea by Greek officials in at least 31 separate expulsions.

1.1.4 The "lucky" ones that survived crossing the Greek border by land or sea and were not subject to harassment and pushbacks continue to encounter hardship in Greece. Instead of being treated in a humane way, they are put away as prisoners. The accommodation provided by the Greek authorities for asylum seekers is insufficient and inadequate. The centres are overcrowded and lacking basic medical supplies. The recent developments in Camp Moria on the island of Lesbos sadly illustrate the untenable situation created by the Greek government. On 9 September 2020, Camp Moria burned down to the ground. Although the camp had capacity for 3,000 people, its destruction has left almost 13,000 without a shelter and basic needs as food and medical supplies.

1.1.5 Moreover, even where asylum seekers are not denied the possibility to claim asylum in the first place, the Greek application process lacks the necessary procedural safeguards to allow for a proper resolution.

1.1.6 The situation in Greece is in contravention of the protection asylum seekers are entitled to under EU law and in breach of their fundamental rights. The EU rules for the receipt and processing of asylum applications and for the reception of asylum seekers prior to, pending and following their application process are willfully disregarded. Indeed, the violations of the rights afforded to asylum seekers under EU law, including the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, are substantial in volume and in breadth and of a systemic and orchestrated nature.

1.1.7 These violations are inflicted upon those that are most vulnerable and have already overcome one of the biggest challenges in life: the challenge of leaving everything behind, risking their lives for a journey to the EU and having to patiently wait in deplorable conditions. They do this in the hope that they may finally build their life again. The EU asylum rules are meant to protect those that have already suffered and are in need of protection. It is important that these rules are upheld throughout the EU, no matter the difficult circumstances.

1.1.8 Asylum seekers themselves, however, do not have the means to make their voices heard and to invoke their rights under EU law. This is the reason why WeMove Europe and Oxfam, as international human rights organizations, submit this complaint to the Commission. WeMove Europe and Oxfam call upon the Commission to immediately take action and fulfill its duty to ensure EU law is applied in full by the Greek authorities and that those in need of protection are indeed protected.

2 Executive summary

2.1.1 This complaint concerns a set of measures by the Greek government, which, taken together, comprise of large scale, systematic and orchestrated violations of EU asylum law that deny asylum seekers in Greece the fundamental rights to which they are entitled under EU law. These national measures concern both the non-conformity of national Greek legislation with EU law and the incorrect application of, or total disregard for, EU law and its implementing legislation by Greek authorities in practice.

2.1.2 Greece fails in numerous respects, deliberately, on a drastic scale, in a systemic manner and on an ongoing basis, to comply with the European asylum rules designed to guarantee high standards of protection for refugees, including the fundamental principles of relevant international treaties (the "EU Asylum Acquis"). These breaches of EU law take place in various areas, being more specifically: (i) the failure to provide access to asylum applications, (ii) violations of procedural guarantees, (iii) the arbitrary detention of asylum seekers, (iv) inadequate reception and detention conditions, and (v) illegal and violent pushbacks.

2.1.3 The infringements by Greece of the EU Asylum Acquis result in serious breaches of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU (the "EU Charter"), including the right to asylum, the right to an effective remedy and a fair trial, the right to liberty and security of person, and the right to protection in the event of removal, expulsion or extradition.

2.1.4 The infringements described in this complaint can only be effectively resolved through an infringement procedure by the Commission. Not only do asylum seekers lack effective remedies at national level, but the problem does not pertain to one individual's interest. The violations by Greece of the EU Asylum Acquis affect the fundamental rights of tens of thousands of individuals and concern a subject matter of European public interest with important ramifications beyond those at Member State level.

2.1.5 The facts and analysis presented in this complaint are supported by a comprehensive and indisputable body of evidence, including legal texts, case law, reports from international organisations, human rights treaty monitoring bodies and non-governmental organisations and news articles and investigative reporting from a large array of news media.