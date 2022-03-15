Child Protection - Chios (January 2022)

Child Protection – Chios RIC

Children Population: developments, data and mobility

 Drop rate overview:

100 (estim. total)/ 60 (RIC) in Jan 2022 600 (estim. total)/ 500 (RIC) in Jan 2021

1350 (estim. total)/ 1150 (RIC) in Jan 2020

-Low number of arrivals, as of 15 March 2020

-High number of transfers to the mainland

-Swifter transfer of UAC to shelters in the mainland

Child Protection actors: competence and gaps

-PRAKSIS (UNHCR IP): case management (incl. legal aid & BIAs) for children at risk/within families and separated children – with reduced capacity (staff)

-IOM: management of UAC area, incl. case management activities – (currently 14 UAC)

-METAdrasi Guardian: representation of UAC, incl. Police/Frontex registration, legal aid/interview preparation & BIAs, possible extension until Feb 2022

-METAdrasi Shelter for UAC: 18 capacity – 17 occupancy – 11 staff -RIS UASC Unit: administrative case management – 3 staff – recently unified with GBV unit/turned into «Vulnerabilities & UASC Unit»

-Cross-cutting challenge: reduced interpretation staff