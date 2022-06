Care facilities for UASC: progress and challenges SSPUAM - Management of UAMs Accommodation Referrals & Relocation Unit

SSPUAM Management of UAMs Accommodation Referrals & Relocation Unit

Coordinate the National Referral and Placement Mechanism for UAMs (receive accommodation referrals, process placements to proper facilities, facilitate UAMs transfers, focal point of all actors involved to ensure smooth coordination and efficiency)

Conduct case management processes in collaboration with care facilities, child protection actors in the field and national authorities (Asylum Service, First Reception Service, Public Prosecutor offices, Open Accommodation Centers)