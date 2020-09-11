B-FAST - Belgium is sending an emergency medical team of 13 people to Lesbos, Greece

Following the fire that broke out at the reception center for asylum seekers in Moria on the island of Lesbos in Greece, Belgium has decided to send a 13-person emergency medical team under the B-FAST mechanism, which involves Defence, Interior, Public Health, Bosa, Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

This decision comes in response to the request of the Greek Ministry of Health to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help it cope with the total destruction of the reception center and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the burning camp. Specifically, Greece requires an emergency medical team and a mobile rapid response laboratory, as well as essential equipment. In addition to the medical team, blankets and sleeping bags will be delivered via a C-130 transport aircraft.

Philippe Goffin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense said: "The medical team will be composed mainly of specialized doctors and nurses who will be called upon to support Greek health operators in order to provide appropriate care and treatment to those most affected by COVID-19. In addition to taking samples and performing tests, the Belgian medical team will also share its expertise in triage stations and provide training on hygiene measures. Belgium would like to express its solidarity with the people affected by this fire, the local population and the Greek authorities".