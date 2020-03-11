Austria is supporting Greece with one million euros in humanitarian aid

In the Council of Ministers on 11 March 2020, the Austrian Federal Government decided to allocate one million euros from the Foreign Disaster Fund (FDF). The funds are being made available to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to look after refugees in Greece.

"Greece is facing particular challenges due to its geographical location. With the support of humanitarian organisations on the ground, we are showing Greece our full solidarity and support." stressed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

As an expression of his support, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg had already travelled to Athens on 3 March to discuss the tense situation, for instance, with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

According to UNHCR, several thousand people have crossed the sea border into Greece since the beginning of March, further straining the already exhausted capacities of the refugee shelters set up on the Greek islands. Together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as well as local partner organisations, UNHCR is monitoring the situation on the ground and providing humanitarian aid where it is most urgently neede