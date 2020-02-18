18 Feb 2020

Amnesty International’s research mission to Greece: Preliminary remarks and meeting with the Minister for Immigration and Asylum of the Hellenic Republic

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (90.41 KB)

EUR 25/1824/2020

Today a delegation of Amnesty International’s European Regional Office and Greek Office met with the Minister for Immigration and Asylum of the Hellenic Republic, Mr Notis Mitarakis.

In the past days Amnesty International researchers have been visiting Greece, documenting the abysmal living conditions on the Aegean Islands of Lesvos and Samos, through the testimonies of asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants who are forced to live in the constantly expanding informal camps outside the premises of the EU-funded hotspots there. In the course of their visit, Amnesty International researchers have also taken the opportunity to discuss with several NGOs and agencies working with the refugee population in different capacities both on the islands and mainland Greece.

At the meeting with Mr Mitarakis, the topic of the abysmal living conditions and insecurity to which more than 19,000 and 7,000 people are exposed in the camps of Moria and Vathy was addressed. Amnesty International raised its concerns and presented its initial observations from the mission just concluded and sought the Greek government’s views on the matter and future plans.

Amnesty International has also raised its concerns in relation to the effectiveness of asylum-seekers’ access to protection through the restrictive provisions of the new Greek Asylum Law currently rolled out on the islands. The organization is currently monitoring the implementation of the law and its impact on the rights of individuals and intends to address its most problematic aspects in due course. During the meeting, the organization’s delegation presented its ongoing calls towards the establishment of a genuine solidarity mechanism for asylum-seekers in Europe and remarked on the need for urgent support to the Greek situation.

The organization appeals for the evacuation of people from the unconscionable state of overcrowding and abandonment facing them on the Aegean islands and demands their urgent transfer to adequate accommodation.

Amnesty International also conveyed its regret that the organization’s researchers have not been granted access to the formal premises of the hotspots (Reception and Identification Centres or R.I.C.) of Lesvos and Samos despite following the required protocol. They were hence unable to document the conditions for residents living on the premises of the camps and receive the views of service providers operating and the management of the camps.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.