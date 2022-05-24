World Vision Ghana Annual Report 2021

During the year 2021, we continued to look for ways to go further than we have imagined. Consequently, the Lord smiled on our eﬀorts and thus caused us to enjoy many victories, including the prestigious Millennium Excellence Award, the UNESCO-Japan prize on Education for Sustainable Development and the HR Focus Awards.

Our achievements from the year included:

Reaching more than 83,000 people with basic water services and trained nearly 500 faith leaders to serve as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) champions.

Supporting communities to form more than 150 new Savings for Transformation groups.

Training more than 200 Mother-To- Mother Support Groups (MTMSG) and 55 Men's group facilitators in 61 communities on appropriate feeding practices. We also sensitised more than of 49,900 community members on the prevention and management of malaria, diarrhoea and acute respiratory infections.

Our Education Technical Programme supported communities with more than 16,000 exercise books and other materials. Furthermore, an estimated 7,500 people beneﬁted from the radio sensitisation on the Back-to-School campaign, giving rise to a minimum of 95% of the children reporting to school after the COVID-19 school closures.

Click below to download our Annual Report and discover the impact that we achieved with your support. It is our hope that as you read this year's impact report, you would reﬂect on the goodness of God and would be encouraged to continue to join hands with us to do even more in the coming year.