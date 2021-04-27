World Vision Ghana Annual Report 2020

This annual report provides an overview of the work of World Vision in Ghana from October 2019 to September 2020.

Over the year, World Vision developed an over 10 million Ghana Cedis (US$ 2 million) response plan to contribute to the eradication of COVID-19 and its impact on health systems, child protection, food security and education in Ghana. The response plan was meant to support the Government's efforts to limit the risk of further transmission, and contain the outbreak. Furthermore, we adjusted our Field Programmes for the year to accommodate the demands imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on all planned activities and enabled them to respond to the pandemic.