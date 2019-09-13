WHO Ghana - Annual Report 2018

The focus of the World Health Organization (WHO’s) support during the year under review was on priority areas for both Government and WHO including: improved access to quality essential health services, attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through strengthening of health systems and Primary Health Care, addressing public health emergencies and promoting healthier populations through multisector actions and approaches.

Similar to preceding years, the office continued to play an active role in existing partnerships and coordination mechanisms including Development Partners (DPs) Group, UN Sustainable Development Partnership (UNSDP) Thematic Working Groups, and the Health Sector Working Group among others

In the reporting year, the main achievements registered by WCO in support of the country’s efforts included improved coverage of sexual and reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health (SRMNCAH) and priority interventions, increased and sustained vaccination coverage, strengthened country capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies, strengthening national capacity and coordination mechanisms in the area of HIV/AIDS, Malaria, TB, Public health emergencies preparedness and response, non-communicable diseases, NTDs and Mental Health.

It is worth noting that the WCO played an important role in strengthening national, regional and district health systems and services through people-centred service delivery approaches in line with the implementation of the Primary Health Care (PHC) principles.

SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS BY CATEGORY OF WORK

CATEGORY II COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

1.0 HIV/AIDS

HIV

Ghana has a low but generalized HIV epidemic with a prevalence of 1.60% among general population and 6.9% among Key Populations (sex workers). Estimated Persons living with HIV (PLHIV) is 310,000 (2017). There were an estimated 19,000 new infections of which 3,400 (18%) were children 0-14 years and 16,000 HIV deaths of which 2,900 (18%) were children under 14 years of age (NACP 2017). PLHIV knowing their status is currently 62% with ART cover-age of 45% and 56% among pregnant women (2017). Viral WHO Annual Report - 2018 — (3)

Load suppression is 14%. For children 0-14 years, ART coverage is as low as 15%. The country has adopted the 'Treat All policy and has developed a 90-90-90 acceleration plan to drive the attainment of the global targets. it has again with the support of WHO and USAID adopted a differentiated model of care for HIV management which is being rolled out Last year the focus of WCO support was on testing, treatment, care and strategic information.

** Key Activities, Outcomes and Achievements**

Review of HIV Testing Services

The NACP was supported by WHO, USAID and the Global Fund to undertake a review of the HIV data and the HIV Testing Services (HIS). A High level meeting subsequent to this consultation recommended technical assistance for a functional HIV data system and e-tracker. WCO therefore provided support for a technical working group that was formed for the establishment of a functional e-tracker. Some activities of the working group that were undertaken were monitoring and data validation to identify the challenges of HIV e-Tracker. On HIV testing services, the NACP was again supported to evaluate the Duo HIV-Syphilis Test kit for adoption to use at antenatal clinic through the engagement of a consultant

HIV Data Triangulation

The mission on HIV data revealed gaps in the HIV data as well as inconsistencies in some indicators particularly on numbers or clients currently on ART. WCO therefore engaged a consultant jointly with a UNAIDS consultant to provide technical assis-tance for a data triangulation process. This exercise successfully established the numbers currently on ARTs as 100,000 which was well accepted and endorsed by stake-holders.

Differentiated Service Delivery (DSD)

The Differentiated Service Delivery approach is one of the key strategies to achieving the 90-90-90 roadmap. WHO and USAID with funding support from the Global Fund supported all the processes that led to the adoption of the DSD. WCO and partners supported the process to roll out training on the DD which was begun in the year.