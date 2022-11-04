WFP Ghana Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

5,000 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in September 2022

USD 4 million six-month (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In Karaga district where the food assistance component of the nutrition programme will take place, 12 retailers were trained in preparation for distributions in October. In addition, 5000 beneficiaries were supported in the district to improve their livelihoods. They were trained in nutrition-sensitive agriculture and trades of their choice.

• In 40 districts across the country, staff of the Ghana Health Service have received additional training in Social and Behaviour Change Communication and are targeting communities and caregivers with nutrition and health messages. Ghana Health Service staff are further training 2,400 district staff who will be promoting healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

• Strategic engagements were held with government and private sector partners on the upcoming pilot of a rice fortification project. The pilot, which will be implemented in selected districts seeks to improve nutrient quality of school meals using fortified rice and other locally available nutritious foods. It will be complemented with Social and Behaviour Change Communication messages to create demand for nutritious school meals. The engagement with government and private sector was to solicit their buyin of the project and for ownership.

• Arrangements have been made to finalize the communities and medium-scale food processors in three Northern regions. Contractors have been hired to finalize the construction and installation of equipment for three processing units. The initial phase involved construction of improved buildings and support to improve the equipment for processing maize and soybeans blends. The second phase involved landscaping security fence, branding, sorting electrical issues and finding tuning to be processed machines to make ready for operation and commission.

• The Country Office conducted a value chain analysis, for three commodities (rice, maize and soybean) in preparation for the implementation of the MasterCard project. This involved the collection from six regions (out of nine targeted regions) and covering national agencies, smallholder farmers and other value chain actors.