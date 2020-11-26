WFP Ghana Country Brief, September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Government of Ghana are working on preparatory activities for cash transfers to COVID-affected people in epicentres. Discussions took place with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to this effect.

• Meetings were held to disseminate the key findings of the DSM baseline assessment among key stakeholders including WFP HQ, RBD, and DSM Global. The dissemination was jointly conducted by the M&E and Nutrition Teams of Ghana CO. The key findings are expected to guide the SBCC strategy and serve as reference point to assess the impact of the retail project.

• A stakeholder consultative meeting was also held within this month to discuss with the various stakeholders a planned formative research to guide and inform the direction of the SBCC strategy under the retail project. This became necessary following the gaps identified from the key findings of the baseline assessment. The objective of the meeting was to ascertain what possible barriers and enablers exist to achieving a nutritious diet; whether there a need to investigate through the formative research.