WFP Ghana Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2019.

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 Nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2019

US$ 5.7 m six months (October 2019 -March 2020) net funding requirements

22,722 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in September 2019

Operational Updates

• For the commencement of the Adolescent Nutrition Programme, a protection Risk Assessment and Baseline survey training was organized for enumerators, including Ghana Health Service (GHS) staff from headquarters, regional and district levels, to collect baseline data from the 52 locations (health facilities).

• WFP is working with the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to improve food safety and quality in seven districts in northern Ghana. Under that collaboration, FDA officers inspected 38 retail facilities who distribute specialized nutritious foods (SNF) to WFP beneficiaries under the CBT programme as well as other retail shops in the communities. FDA also educates the retailers on ways to improve food safety.

In addition, the FDA is conducting an extensive confirmatory laboratory analysis of SNF samples and is following up with tailor-made food safety trainings for the retailers.

• WFP provided financial support to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Summit. The summit was preceded by a monitoring of all national social protection programmes, which findings formed the basis for panel discussions as part of the summit.

WFP led the discussion on school feeding, making critical recommendations to improve the programme.

The key recommendations for school feeding, and for the other programmes were the need to strengthen coordination using existing local structures, the need for realistic and timely data that will support fiscal prudence and sustainability. An Aide Memoire will be signed by Representatives of the various agencies that will support social protection, on the way forward to improve on the programmes.