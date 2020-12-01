WFP Ghana Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2020

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2020

USD 9.4 m six months (November 2020-April 2021) net funding requirements

18,840 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in October 2020.

Operational Updates

• WFP in Ghana conducted an onsite refresher training for health staff and retailers to prepare them to roll out the Adolescent Girls Nutrition Intervention (AGNI) in seven districts. The AGNI programme is to be integrated with Girls Iron Folate Tablet Supplementation (GIFTS) programme supported by UNICEF, so the onsite training touched on strategies for the integration and how the adolescent commodity (value voucher) will be managed.

• A monthly adolescent clinic has been planned to be instituted where all the adolescent girls will receive nutrition and adolescent sexual and reproductive health education; take the month’s dose of the iron & Folic Acid (IFA) and redeem their vouchers from the selected retailers. In all, 198 health staff and 37 retailers were trained.

• Ghana Health Service continued the social and behaviour change and communication (SBCC) key messages for positive nutrition and health behaviours and sensitization on the AGNI programme was given to adolescent girls to prepare them for a start of the intervention. Issues about COVID-19 protocols were included in the SBCC messaging.