WFP Ghana Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2019.

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 Nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2019.

US$ 2.1 m six months (November 2019 -April 2020) net funding requirements.

22,611 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in October 2019

Operational Updates

• The stunting prevention programme in the three Northern regions conducted two separate distributions for pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and caregivers with children aged 6-23 months, where specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) and non-SNFs were redeemed by the beneficiaries. Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) on health, Water and Sanitation (WASH) and nutrition key messages were given to the beneficiaries by Ghana Health Service staff at the various implementing facilities for improved lifestyle and to increase to redemption of the commodities.

• The third durbar for the quarter, one of the SBCC strategies being employed by GHS in Asokore Mampong to reach out to people on the benefits of KOKO Plus, was organized in the reporting period. There was demonstration of various nutritious local recipes with KOKO Plus added.

• The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) reported heavy and continuous rains in the Upper East region which led to the loss of lives (28), injuries (19), collapsed houses and displacement in nine districts. Some relief items were mobilized by the Government and distributed to the affected victims by NADMO. Appeals are ongoing by NADMO for relief items especially NFIs and food.

• GSFP/NEPAD/WFP/PCD Collaboration; WFP collaborated with NEPAD to provide nutrition training on school meals to caterers in the Ashanti Region. This is part of a wider programme of support to improving nutrition quality of meals provided under the school feeding programme. Africa Union Development Agency (formerly NEPAD), PCD, WIAD and Yedent as well as caterers and cooks school children, egg producers’ association and the media were also present. The event was followed by some cooking demonstrations