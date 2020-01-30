WFP Ghana Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2019

US$ 0.158 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.8 m six months (December-May 2020) net funding requirements

22,895 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In Northern, North Eastern and Savanna Regions of Ghana, WFP provided stunting prevention programme and micronutrient deficiency prevention interventions to pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children aged 6-23 months.

Focusing on the first 1,000 days, a crucial period for a child’s development, WFP conducted two concurrent distributions of locally produced specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) and other mixed food items to targeted beneficiaries. The assistance to PLW was complemented by social behaviour change communication (SBCC) activities on health, nutrition and WASH, provided by the Ghana Health Service staff at the various implementing facilities, to improve adoption of good health and hygiene practice.

• WFP provided financial and technical support to the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) by providing nutrition training on school meals to caterers in the Volta and Oti regions of Ghana. This is part of a wider programme of support aiming to improve the nutrition quality of meals provided under the school feeding programme.

• WFP’s nutrition team supported the Health Promotion and Nutrition team of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in testing out the new SBCC material developed (including flyers), designed for the adolescent nutrition intervention programme in Sagnarigu and Gushegu districts of the Northern Region. The key activities carried out were focus group discussions and key informant interviews for out-of-school adolescent girls, caregivers and health facilities’ staff to assess the clarity and their understanding of the content of the flyer. One of the innovative suggested approaches is for jingles to be played at mosques and radio stations, to trickle down the information directly to target beneficiaries.