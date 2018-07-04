04 Jul 2018

WFP Ghana Country Brief, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (576.84 KB)

Operational Context

Ghana is a lower middle-income and food-deficit country, with an estimated population of 27 million, and a gross domestic product per capita of USD 1,340 in 2015. Despite progress in reducing acute malnutrition and stunting at the national level in recent years, high rates of poverty and stunting persist in the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone.

WFP’s long-term vision in Ghana includes improved food security and reduction of stunting and micronutrient deficiencies in the northern regions. This will be achieved through technical and policy support for the scale up of nutrition-sensitive social protection programming, as well as through public-private sector partnerships.

WFP has been present in Ghana since 1963.

Operational Updates
- Ghana has officially launched its Zero Hunger Strategic Review report. The President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Ado Dankwa AkufoAddo reiterated the Government’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 through various innovative programmes that are being implemented in the country such as “Planting for food and jobs”, “one district one factory”, “one Village one Dam” among others.
- The stunting prevention programme has been scaled up to all the seven target districts. Distribution of specialised and non-specialised food commodities for pregnant and lactating women was carried out in Gushegu and East Maprusi districts while distributions for “GrowNut” targeting children aged 6-23 months were done in Yendi and Central Gonja.
- Take-home ration distributions for adolescent girls in junior high schools were done in Nkwanta South and Nkwanta North districts in Volta region as part of WFP’s continued effort to incentivise girls to remain in school.
- WFP intends to embark on “demand creation” for fortified nutritious foods in selected regions. To initiate the intervention, WFP has commissioned a baseline survey that is currently underway in two selected districts-Sagnarigu and Zabzugu to assess household awareness of fortified nutritious products and their willingness to pay for them.
- The two selected industrial food processors under the Enhanced Nutrition and Value Chains project continue to receive technical capacity support to upgrade their Food Safety Management Systems from WFP Ghana’s food technologist.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.