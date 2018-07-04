WFP Ghana Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Ghana is a lower middle-income and food-deficit country, with an estimated population of 27 million, and a gross domestic product per capita of USD 1,340 in 2015. Despite progress in reducing acute malnutrition and stunting at the national level in recent years, high rates of poverty and stunting persist in the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone.

WFP’s long-term vision in Ghana includes improved food security and reduction of stunting and micronutrient deficiencies in the northern regions. This will be achieved through technical and policy support for the scale up of nutrition-sensitive social protection programming, as well as through public-private sector partnerships.

WFP has been present in Ghana since 1963.

Operational Updates

- Ghana has officially launched its Zero Hunger Strategic Review report. The President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Ado Dankwa AkufoAddo reiterated the Government’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 through various innovative programmes that are being implemented in the country such as “Planting for food and jobs”, “one district one factory”, “one Village one Dam” among others.

- The stunting prevention programme has been scaled up to all the seven target districts. Distribution of specialised and non-specialised food commodities for pregnant and lactating women was carried out in Gushegu and East Maprusi districts while distributions for “GrowNut” targeting children aged 6-23 months were done in Yendi and Central Gonja.

- Take-home ration distributions for adolescent girls in junior high schools were done in Nkwanta South and Nkwanta North districts in Volta region as part of WFP’s continued effort to incentivise girls to remain in school.

- WFP intends to embark on “demand creation” for fortified nutritious foods in selected regions. To initiate the intervention, WFP has commissioned a baseline survey that is currently underway in two selected districts-Sagnarigu and Zabzugu to assess household awareness of fortified nutritious products and their willingness to pay for them.

- The two selected industrial food processors under the Enhanced Nutrition and Value Chains project continue to receive technical capacity support to upgrade their Food Safety Management Systems from WFP Ghana’s food technologist.