WFP Ghana Country Brief, March, 2021

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2021

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2021

USD 13 m six months (April -September) net funding requirements

32,132 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in March 2021.

Operational Updates

• WFP organized a retailer performance review and refresher training on both the Stunting Prevention Programme (SPP) and the DSM Project in Bosomtwe and Asokore Mampong districts in the Ashanti Region. The meeting created a platform for discussions on implementation, challenges, knowledge sharing, best practices, and strategy to improve redemptions.

• The implementation of the retail project has so far led to some desirable outcomes including the introduction of sale of local nutritious food at the retail outlet, and three fortified products supplied to retailers for commercial sales.

A retailer performance review meeting helped review the progress of the retail project and help address problems that have the potential of affecting the project. It was also used to provide feedback on the sales data collection and resolution of IT/TEC related challenges with tablets used in data collection.

• Trainings on Climate Smart Agriculture and gender mainstreaming in Agriculture value chains: The trainings were conducted in four regions: Ashanti, Bono East, Upper West, and Upper East in two phases. The first phase targeted Agriculture extension Agents (Training of Trainers) and had a total of 57 Agriculture Extension Agents trained.

The second phase entailed step-down trainings where the trained Agriculture Extension Agents trained farmers at the community level in their respective districts. A total of 17,608 farmers were trained out of 16,000 targeted in the four regions (110 percent achievement under this activity).