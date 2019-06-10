WFP Ghana Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for Nutrition support in 2019.

22,020 smallholder farmers targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2019

US$548,738 six months (AprilSeptember 2019) net funding requirements

11,464 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

• Stakeholders’ consultation workshop on the voluntary national review (VNR) of the SDGs was held in Tamale with a focus on “leaving no one behind”. Under the coordination of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), the workshop reviewed the progress of Ghana’s implementation of the SDGs and identified the populations at risk of being left behind, with a view to determining what can be done to address the situation. Emphasis was made on the Ghana Zero Hunger Review, and how the recommendations outlined to address gaps in food security and nutrition. Participants were drawn from academia, policy think-thanks, government agencies and departments, NGOs, Persons with Disability, and children with special needs among others. The VNR report will be presented at the high-level forum of the UN in July 2019.

• Under the first cycle distribution under the nutrition programme of the CSP, 11,464 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were enrolled in WFP's corporate digital beneficiary and transfer-management platform (SCOPE) to receive locally produced SuperCereal, fortified vegetable oil and iodized salt.

• The social behaviour and change communication (SBCC) activities led by Ghana Health Service (GHS) continued in all the 50 health facilities, where nutrition and health education, and targeted counselling were given to the beneficiaries on general health and nutrition practices and the benefits. WFP visibility in the field was also given prominence.

• The availability of the beneficiary feedback mechanism was emphasized to all beneficiaries to communicate any feedback to WFP for enhanced programming. This is always done during distributions.