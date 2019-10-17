17 Oct 2019

WFP Ghana Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2019.

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 Nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2019.

US$ 8.9 m six months (August 2019 _January 2020) net funding requirements.

9,394 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• The country office officially launched four OrangeFleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) nurseries in Upper West and Northern regions. Established to serve as multiplication centres of vines for target communities, they are equipped with solar- powered water pumps for year-round cultivation. 28 communities are expected to benefit from the project.

• As part of WFP’s Gender and Markets initiative, Ghana officially launched a “Donkey-Cart” pilot project in Upper East region, to provide animal-drawn transportation to women farmers to enable them to move their produce from farms to storage facilities and to markets. 10 women groups have received three donkeys and a four wheeled cart each. The intervention is part of WFP’s Gender and markets initiative.

• Scale-up of nutrition support in Ashanti region, targeting children aged 6-23 months for stunting prevention and out of school adolescent girls for anaemia prevention commenced in July. A total of 80 health staff were trained on social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) and 40 selected retailers were trained on distribution of the specialised nutritious food items to beneficiaries. Distributions are ongoing.

• Distribution of specialised nutritious products to pregnant and lactating (PLW) women in seven Districts in Northern region is ongoing.

• WFP country office finalised assessment of three medium scale and two community level food processors across the three Northern regions; the processors will receive financial and technical support from WFP to enhance their capacity to process high quality nutritious blended flours.

• Live radio broadcast on the Food Safety, Quality Control, Standard Weights and Measures is on-going in 13 municipalities and Districts in Bono, Bono East and Ashanti regions.

• WFP in partnership with ADRA trained 100 lead farmers on post-harvest management across the three Northern regions

