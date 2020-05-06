WFP Ghana Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support during the CSP (2019-2023)

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages during the CSP (2019-2023)

US$ 6.6 m six months (February-July 2020) net funding requirements

24,694 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in January 2020

Operational Updates

• Special visit in Ghana of the ambassador of WFP and special advisor on nutrition: Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan visited the Northern Region of Ghana to familiarize herself with the nutrition situation in these communities and WFP’s nutrition response as part of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2019-2023), which seeks to address the triple burden of malnutrition. Two health facilities (St. Lucy Polyclinic and Kalpohin Health Centre) were visited, where the Princess had the occasion to observe the distribution of specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) and interacted with the beneficiaries.

• Joint monitoring of Ghana school feeding programme’s model schools: WFP and other key stakeholders of the school feeding programme carried out a joint monitoring mission to review the implementation status of the pilot model school feeding initiative, share experiences and lessons learnt and chart a way forward for improved implementation.

All key stakeholders got the opportunity to witness firsthand the progress and then jointly provide recommendations to issues identified.

• Finalization of project operational guidelines and training manual: WFP worked closely with the Ghana Health Service to finalize the Adolescent Girls Nutrition Initiative’s (AGNI) operational guidelines and training manual. This is expected to be followed by training of implementers in the Northern Region. WFP would be co-facilitating the sessions of the terms of trade (ToT) and provide technical assistance.

• Food technologists from WFP‘s headquarters, the Regional Bureau and Country Office visited the Premium Foods Limited (a local food processor benefitting from WFP’s assistance) to provide technical assistance during the factory’s hot commissioning. Premium Foods conducted site acceptance tests of key equipment for their 100-metric tonne per day extruded cereal blends production line. Some corrections and improvements were recommended for Premium Foods to complete requirements for super cereal production.