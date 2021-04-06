WFP Ghana Country Brief, February, 2021

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2021

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2021

USD 6.5m six months (February-July) net funding requirements

19,696 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in February 2021.

Operational Updates

▪ The stunting prevention distributions for children, adolescent girls and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) are ongoing in some distribution sites. First consignment (9,000 bags of 6 kg) were received and dispatched to some retailers in Sagnarigu. The first consignment will be able to serve three to seven districts. Distribution data analysis was prepared and shared with district and regional nutrition officers for presentation in their annual review meetings.

▪ A virtual performance review meeting was held with the partners (Alpha communications, Sight and Life and the Ghana Health Service) leading the Social & Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) and social marketing campaign under the retail project. The participating partners made presentations on milestones achieved so far, successes, challenges, lessons learnt and priorities for the coming months of implementation. ▪ WFP Supported the Regional Department of Agriculture in the Upper West and Upper East Regions to organize training of trainers for 40 participants including Agriculture Extension agents on gender mainstreaming and climate smart agriculture. The trained officers will organize step training for more than 8,000 WFP supported smallholder farmers at the community in their respective operational areas.

▪ WFP analysed commodity mobilization data from smallholder farmers sales and market data submitted by two aggregators including Savannah Farmers Marketing Company and Big Ajar Enterprise Ltd for the last quarter of 2020. From the analysis, the two firms mobilized a total of 560.3 mt of soybean and maize valued at USD 146,467. Also, they have sold 522 mt of maize and soybeans worth USD 164,064 to processors and other buyers including Premium Food Company Ltd.ther buyers including Premium Food Company Ltd.