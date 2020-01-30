WFP Ghana Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2019

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2019

US$ 6.6 m six months (January-June 2020) net funding requirements

32,786 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in December 2019

Operational Updates

• Following delayed population data registration observed in WFP’s beneficiary and transfer management platform (SCOPE) for the Northern, North-Eastern and the Savannah Regions of Ghana, WFP conducted a clean-up exercise in the system.

• Distribution of locally produced specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) was also carried out for pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children aged 6-23 months. In total, 30,858 vouchers (11,023 for children and 19,835 for PLW) were created for beneficiaries to redeem.

• WFP supported the Ghana Health Service in conducting social behaviour change communication (SBCC) activities on health, WASH and nutrition to promote adoption of positive and health-enhancing behaviours by beneficiaries.

• WFP conducted a two-day workshop to review and update the Northern Regional Disaster Management Plan and to develop regional standard operational procedures (SOPs) as part of the emergency coordination preparation for the year 2020.