WFP Ghana Country Brief, August, 2021

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2021

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2021

USD 7 m six months (August 2021 -January 2022) net funding requirements

4,591 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers for the nutrition programme in August 2021.

Operational Updates

The visit of the WFP Regional Director from the regional Bureau of Dakar, Mr. Chris Nikoi and the farewell tour of WFP Ghana’s Representative and Country Director, Ms. Rukia Yacoub took place in August. As part of the agenda, both paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Director of Agric; participated in and handed-over silos to selected smallholder farmers; visited a health facility and witnessed ANC (Antenatal Care) and CWC (Child Welfare), interacted with health staff and beneficiaries; visited and interacted with a DSM (Dutch states mines) retailer; as well as a medium scale food processor, all in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern region.

UN Food Systems Summit: WFP provided support in facilitating National and sub-national dialogues, particularly under action track 5-building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks, and stress. WFP is represented in the National Technical Working Group on Food systems and continues to provide technical support in development of various documents including the government’s commitment paper, food systems transformation pathways, among others.

WFP supported the construction and installation of equipment for Songtaa Tie Taa Enterprise, a medium scale processor based on Eremon in the Lawra Municipality of the Upper West Region. In addition, two aggregator preselection workshops were organised in Tamale and Techiman. The two workshops were attended by 24 participants including 18 aggregators, three regional department of agriculture staff from Bono East and Ashanti Regions including Regional Director for Bono East and three staff from Sesi Technology.