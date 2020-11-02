WFP Ghana Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2020

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2020

USD 8.6 m six months (September-February 2020) net funding requirements

28,397 beneficiaries received direct food assistance through vouchers in August 2020

Operational Updates

• DSM (Dutch state mines) Retail project: Two local based Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been engaged to lead the Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) campaign under the retail project in collaboration with Ghana Health Service and other local actors.

• The WFP/DSM Retail project has provided capacity strengthening support to local identifiable groups in project areas on positive behaviour change; and the promotion of purchase and consumption of nutritious foods including fortified foods and locally available nutritious foods. The training also included COVID-19 safety protocols messaging to help prevent or stop the spread of the virus.

• Preparations towards commencing the Adolescent Girls Nutrition Intervention (AGNI) is ongoing in the seven stunting prevention districts in the three northern regions. SCOPE registration of out-of-school adolescent girls is far advanced, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 preventive protocols. Nose masks have been procured to be given to adolescent girls who report at the health facilities and the registration centres. A total of 4,150 out of the 5,000 out-of-school adolescent girls have been registered so far in the WFP SCOPE system for the programme.