06 Nov 2019

WFP Ghana Country Brief, August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers

45,000 beneficiaries targeted for nutrition support in 2019.

22,020 smallholder farmers, 12 Nucleus farmers and 8 aggregators targeted for capacity strengthening and market linkages in 2019.

US$ 0.2 m six months (September 2019 -February 2020) net funding requirements.

14,697 people received direct food assistance through vouchers. in August 2019

Operational Updates

• Nationwide cost benefit analysis and school feeding legislation dissemination meetings; The cost-benefit analysis (CBA) was jointly undertaken by WFP and MasterCard leveraging both organizations’ expertise. It was in collaboration with the Ghana school feeding programme (GSFP), under the oversight of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP). The purpose of the study is to provide evidence of the economic relevance of the school feeding programme in respect of the country’s development. This analysis can be an advocacy tool used to leverage stakeholders’ involvement in different aspects of the programme. It may be also used as a supporting tool in the conversations about further development of the GSFP.

• Meeting on Explorative collaboration on food systems: The main objective was to discuss issues around sustainable food systems, learn from WFP experiences and explore possible areas of collaboration. The aim is to feed lessons learnt into the second phase of a project they are currently developing for possible funding from the US Department for Agriculture (USDA). Initial discussions indicate possible areas of collaboration, but further discussions will be pursued at field level with the regional agricultural directorate to firm-up/identify possible areas of collaborations for inclusion in the funding proposal.

• WFP organised a meeting with Donkey Sanctuary UK and SARI to discuss the pilot animal drawn transportation project (Donkey Cart project). The team requested WFP to do an evaluation at the end of the year to determine the project’s success rate so that the results could be used to raise funds from the World Bank to enable scale up to about 200 communities.

