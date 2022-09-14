West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 - 12 September 2022)

BENIN

BENIN PREPARES RESPONSE TO ARMED GROUPS FROM NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES

On 10 September, a Benin government spokesperson said that Rwanda might provide logistical support to help Benin address exacerbating non-state armed groups (NSAG) threats in West Africa. He said that the first hundreds of Rwandan troops and experts are expected to arrive in Benin in October. Benin, alongside the Gulf of Guinea, states Togo and Ivory Coast, have seen increasing NSAG attacks as violence creeps south from the Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Benin is a low-income country with a population of 11.8 million that is predominantly rural and juvenile. Households spend about 63 percent of their budget on food. Food insecurity mostly affects impoverished rural households; worsens during the lean season and increases after natural disasters, such as the heavy floods that affect the country every rainy season.

GHANA

INCREASING BURKINABE REFUGEES IN GHANA

Since 2015, attacks in Burkina Faso have killed thousands of people and displaced two million, with many seeking refuge in neighboring Ghana. On the borders between Ghana and Burkina Faso, makeshift camps are proliferating, creating tensions between local and refugee communities, as Ghanaian communities fear being infiltrated by armed groups from Burkina Faso. Authorities estimate that around 2,000 refugees from Burkina Faso have arrived in Ghana in 2021. However, the situation is changing fast with new arrivals every week. Mid-August, Ghana recorded its first attack by non-state armed groups. As a result, the country reinforced its military presence on the borders with Burkina Faso. Nevertheless, development interventions to address existing vulnerabilities are essential to accompany the military strategy.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE

CÔTE D’IVOIRE ACCUSES MALI OF HOSTAGE-TAKING

On 9 September, Côte d’Ivoire accused Mali of "hostage-taking", after the latter outlined terms for the release of 46 Ivorian soldiers imprisoned in Mali for two months. The disagreement between the two countries started when Côte d’Ivoire dispatched 49 soldiers on a standard rotation to support the MINUSMA UN peacekeeping force in Mali. But the forces' mission remained unclear, and they faced accusations that they were mercenaries. The issue is to be essentially discussed at the unprecedented ECOWAS conference, which will take place next week in New York, just before the UN General Assembly. Insecurity and political instability negatively affect pre-existing vulnerabilities and increase people’s needs.

REGIONAL

FLOODS KILLED 424 PEOPLE, AND AFFECTED 1.4 MILLION IN 19 COUNTRIES

As of 9 September, flooding affected 1.4 million people in 19 countries in West and Central Africa. Heavy rains and floods continued to take a significant toll on human life, property, farmlands, and livestock, killing 424 people, injuring 1,297, and displacing about 146,000. Chad, the Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Nigeria, Liberia, the Central African Republic, Gambia, Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Sao Tome, and Principe, etc. are being severely impacted by torrential rains and floods. Some 62,000 houses were destroyed in the region. In Chad, torrential rainfall has triggered unprecedented flooding affecting over 425,000 people, which surpassed last year’s figures where through 2021, about 256,000 people were affected by floods there. While in 2021, flooding affected 1.4 million people in 15 countries in West and Central Africa, with many regions recording excess rainfalls, the impact of additional shocks of extreme weather events this year seems to be more significant and increasingly pushing vulnerable families deep into crisis.