Vice President Bawumia Commissions 1,000 Tonne Warehouse At Asaam

The NPP government of Nana Akufo-Addo is committed to the introduction of measures to improve the agriculture sector and guarantee food security while making life better for farmers, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has affirmed.

In line with this, government will continue to provide the necessary agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and Extension Services while working to reduce post-harvest losses.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gave the assurance when he commissioned a 1,000 tonne warehouse at Asaam near Mampong in the Ashanti region on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The Asaam warehouse is one of 80 warehouses being constructed across the country under the One District One Warehouse programme, to complement the hugely successful Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Designed to store the abundant food produced during its season and reduce post harvest losses, the warehouses are also designed to support agro-processing factories established under the One District One Factory initiative.

Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President emphasised government’s focus on the agriculture sector.

“Our record of innovation since we assumed office in 2017 is there for all to see. We have introduced flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs. We have ensured the regular supply of inputs like fertilizers and seeds to farmers. Cocoa farmers are enjoying enhanced prices for their labour.

“This warehouse, and others like this across the country, will ensure that your hard work and sweat does not go to waste. Excess food will be stored here for use in the lean season.

“We will continue to implement programmes that will make agriculture attractive to the youth, and diversify the agriculture value chain,” he pledged.