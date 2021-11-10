UNICEF Ghana Humanitarian Situation Report No. 23 - October 2021

Highlights

As of 31st October 2021, Ghana recorded over 130,000 COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases exceeding 1,700 and 1,175 deaths.

Earlier this month, on the 6th of October, 530,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived from Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Germany through the COVAX facility.

On the 8th of October, over 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were received in Ghana. They doses were donated by the US Government through the COVAX facility, marking the first arrival of Pfizer vaccines into the country.

To date, more than 2.9 million vaccines doses have been administered with over 830,000 people fully vaccinated.

In close cooperation with the UN Country Team, UNICEF continues to work with the Government across the sectors to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical humanitarian risks, reaching the most vulnerable children and adolescents.

Situation in Numbers

31 million people at risk of COVID-19 (total population)

2.4 million people / 1.4 million children to be reached in the response

130 ,077 confirmed cases

127,121 recoveries

1,175 deaths

16 regions (all regions)

1.4 million children accessing education services